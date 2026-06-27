Get ready for the semiquincentennial: Americans celebrate a 250th anniversary

WASHINGTON — Parties, protests, displays of historic documents, odes to the Founding Fathers — and a massive political rally by the president — will mark a deeply polarized nation’s 250th anniversary on this Fourth of July.

Pomp and circumstance will abound for the semiquincentennial as the similarly named America250 and Freedom 250 offer different slates of programming on Independence Day and beyond.

A countdown and ball drop will ring in the holiday in the eight time zones across the United States and its territories. The milestone birthday bash will close with an “unprecedented pyrotechnic spectacle” in the skies above the National Mall, livestreamed.

Ashley Murray/States Newsroom Tourists walk along the barricades surrounding the Freedom 250 construction site on 7th Street NW on June 22, 2026. A banner in the distance promoting Freedom 250 hangs on the Federal Aviation Administration headquarters.

In Philadelphia, a time capsule, to be opened in 2276, will be buried beneath Independence National Historic Park. The capsule contains contributions from each state and territory; sports memorabilia, including an Olympic gold medal; a 1GB digital archive from the Library of Congress; and a pocket Constitution signed by each Supreme Court justice, among hundreds of other items.

Visitors to the nation’s capital can watch and anyone across the country, and the world, can tune in to a live dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence at 10 a.m. Eastern at the National Archives.

The public will also be invited to seldom-accessible spaces. The Federal Circuit Center for Innovation & Law will open its doors July 3. Guests, who must register ahead, will get the rare opportunity to don a judge’s robe and take part in a mock trial inside the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s courtrooms.

Federal judges will be on hand to answer questions, and Chief Judge Kimberly A. Moore hopes the experience will “show how courts, public service, discovery and history continue to shape the American story,” she told States Newsroom in a statement.

Ashley Murray/States Newsroom Former first lady Dolley Madison’s parlor at her former residence on H Street NW in Washington, D.C.

The court complex, which is connected to the residence of first lady Dolley Madison, the wife of President James Madison, will also showcase various highlights of American history. Visitors can see Dolley’s parlor, but also learn that NASA was headquartered there from 1958 to 1961. Space suits and a 3.9-billion-year-old moon rock will be on display.

America250 vs. Freedom 250

Two separate celebrations of America’s big year are similarly named but feature vastly differing programs that stretch beyond Independence Day.

America250, a 24-member bipartisan commission created by Congress a decade ago, has spearheaded nationwide initiatives for school students, corporate employees and young entrepreneurs.

The commission has organized plenty of July Fourth happenings, including the ball drops, time capsule burial and simultaneous block parties in Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Milwaukee.

America250 will also host a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will feature Chris Stapleton and the Smashing Pumpkins. Tickets are $17.76, and all proceeds go to nonprofit organizations to kick-off “Giving 4th,” a nationwide initiative to promote mid-year donations.

It is all separate from President Donald Trump’s plans for 2026. Days after beginning his second term, Trump issued an executive order creating Task Force 250, resulting in White House-led programming known as Freedom 250.

America250 Chair Rosie Rios said the parallel initiatives are a collaboration to balance events in the nation’s capital and beyond.

“You see a lot of activities that the administration is planning in D.C. It was our agreement that we would focus on ‘sea to shining sea,’ and still obviously have opportunities for all Americans to participate across the board,” said Rios, who served as U.S. treasurer under the Obama administration.

State fair, car races, Trump rally

The White House initiative will take over the National Mall.

The president will kick off the Great American State Fair with a speech on Wednesday night. The fair, featuring 150 exhibits from all states and territories, a Ferris wheel and a model of Trump’s controversial proposed “triumphal arch,” will last until July 10.

Ashley Murray/States Newsroom The Washington Monument can be seen from a Freedom 250 ferris wheel at 7th Street and Madison Drive NW.

Winners of the Freedom 250 “American Heroes” student art contest will also be honored at the fair.

As part of the Freedom 250 lineup, Trump will visit North Dakota on July 1 ahead of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening set for July 3.

A Freedom 250 firework display at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota is also scheduled for the eve of Independence Day.

Trump promised the “most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all” on July Fourth, featuring military bands and orchestras, military flyovers and keynote remarks from the president himself.

The night will culminate with the “LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform on June 15.

Ashley Murray/States Newsroom A National Guard member stands along the National Mall on Independence Avenue and 12th Street SW.

Attendees can also expect to see an increased National Guard presence as part of the administration’s “summer surge.”

Trump’s Freedom 250 festivities will extend into August with a national high school athletic competition for 14-to-17 year olds, dubbed “The Patriot Games.” The games are scheduled in Washington, D.C., for Aug. 9-11 and will stream on the ESPN app.

A one-hour primetime finale special will air on ABC the evening of Aug. 13. One female and one male athlete each will win a $250,000 scholarship.

Ashley Murray/States Newsroom A banner promoting the Freedom 250 Grand Prix scheduled for August hangs on the Department of Transportation’s Orville Wright Federal Building at 800 Independence Ave SW.

On Aug. 22-23, motorsports will come to the capital for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix where an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will follow a 1.7 mile circuit “through the National Mall and surrounding city streets,” according to the event’s website. The event will be broadcast live on FOX.

‘After the fireworks’

Rios said America250 also has an “after-the-fireworks strategy.”

Winners of essay, art and poetry contests at schools across the U.S. can choose an all-expenses-paid “America’s Field Trip” to one of several locations.

They include a private guided tour of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota; or Yellowstone National Park in Montana and Wyoming, among other choices.

A national contest and expo for young entrepreneurs in San Francisco — and another in Washington, D.C., this coming November — awarded $25,000 in seed grants under the “America Innovates” and startup initiative.

The commission is also aiming to make 2026 the “largest year of volunteer hours ever recorded by our country,” Rios said. A counter on the commission’s website displays the number of “America Gives” hours tracked, and Rios will announce a grand total on New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

“We’ve had great stakeholders who’ve already made their pledges, so Coca-Cola, for example, made a pledge for 250,000 volunteer hours. Not to be outdone, Rob Manfred from Major League Baseball says, ‘Well, we’re going to do 250,000 volunteer hours,’” Rios said, referring to the baseball commissioner.

‘Declaration of Interdependence’

Not all are feeling celebratory.

A coalition of organizers led by those who spearheaded the 2017 Women’s March will host a nationwide mobilization event June 27 demanding change for America’s next 250 years.

“We know the oxygen is going to be consumed by the official Trump-led commemoration on the Fourth. Kicking this off, in a proactive way, if we can talk about what we want this country to look like and what it actually does look like ahead of that, it’s important that we go first,” said Angelo Greco, a D.C.-based strategist handling messaging for the event.

Progressive groups including the 50501 movement, All of U.S. 250, Next 250 and Get Free are expecting up to 5,000 people at a flagship march near the White House and thousands more at teach-ins, faith events, art installations, marches and cultural events at 80 locations throughout the U.S.

Organizers are collecting signatures on a “Declaration of Interdependence” outlining four principles for a nation where: “All people are treated with dignity and respect; Everybody feels safe in every community; Access to clean, green spaces is abundant; and Every person who works earns a living wages and benefits that allow families a work-life balance.”

“We’re taking away the spotlight from those in power that want to whitewash our history, and instead setting the terms of the debate about what the story of America has been, who we are, and who we should become,” said Anthony Vidal Torres, communications director at Get Free.

Activists said they are ready to incorporate any relevant news events into their messaging, not least of which could include a forthcoming Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship.

The future of a polarized nation

Thought leaders, lawmakers and former administration officials from both parties are marking the nation’s semiquincentennial by sounding the alarm about the effects of polarization.

Citing recent statistics, including that only 4 in 10 Gen Zers are more likely to describe the Founding Fathers as “villains” rather than “heroes,” an advisory board convened by the center-left Progressive Policy Institute launched the American Identity Project meant to guide policymakers and educators on the future of civics education.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., an adviser on the project, said he worries the liberal patriotism modeled by figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama is “vanishingly rare.”

“The central emotion of our time is not patriotic hope about America, but rage against America across the political spectrum,” Torres said at the think tank’s June 11 event to unveil the board’s Identity Project “manifesto.”

Linda Chavez, a former Reagan administration official and chair of the conservative Center for Equal Opportunity, said she sees the problem on “both the left and right.”

“I see kids on the left who find our whole system of government, including democracy, as not important, and you know they seek to transform the country, they want to throw everything out,” Chavez said at the June event.

“And on the right I see young people who are falling under the sway of people like Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens, who want to divide Americans, and basically they’re going to get to decide what an American is and who gets to count as an American.”

Other current and former lawmakers who advised include Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., and former Sens. Bill Bradley, D-N.J., and Doug Jones, D-Ala., who is Alabama’s current Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.

