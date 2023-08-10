Aug. 10, 2023: "Our Red Book" and Road Strip!
On TA(P): Author Rachel Kauder Nalebuff and burlesque artist Jolie Goodnight
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Burlesque artist Jolie Goodnight. Along with fellow performers Kitten de Ville and Ruby Joule, she’s coming to The Guardian in Spokane on August 12 & 13 for a performance and classes as part of their Road Strip! tour.
- Writer Rachel Kauder Nalebuff, who edited the menstruation-themed collection Our Red Book: Intimate histories of periods, growing & changing. She will be at the Spokane Central Library on Tuesday, August 15 for a reading and a writing workshop.
