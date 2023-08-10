© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

Aug. 10, 2023: "Our Red Book" and Road Strip!

By E.J. Iannelli
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM PDT
Burlesque artists Jolie Goodnight
1 of 5  — Jolie Goodnight
Burlesque artists Jolie Goodnight
Burlesque performer Kitten de Ville
2 of 5  — Kitten de Ville
Burlesque performer Kitten de Ville
Psyko Boys
Burlesque performer Ruby Joule
3 of 5  — Ruby Joule
Burlesque performer Ruby Joule
Roj Rodriguez
Rachel Kauder Nalebuff, editor of "Our Red Book: Intimate histories of periods, growing and changing"
4 of 5  — Rachel Kauder Nalebuff
Rachel Kauder Nalebuff, editor of Our Red Book: Intimate histories of periods, growing and changing
Gregory Wikstrom
Cover of "Our Red Book: Intimate histories of periods, growing and changing"
5 of 5  — Our Red Book
Cover of Our Red Book: Intimate histories of periods, growing and changing

On TA(P): Author Rachel Kauder Nalebuff and burlesque artist Jolie Goodnight

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Tags
From The Studio Arts & CultureLiteratureSpokane Public LibraryMusical Theater
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli