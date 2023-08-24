Aug. 24, 2023: Nurse Blake, Tim Greenup, Becky Busi

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Comedian, nursing advocate and viral video star Nurse Blake. He'll be at Spokane's Fox Theater on Sunday, August 27 as part of his new Shock Advised comedy tour.

Poet Tim Greenup, who reads from and discusses his new chapbook, Crisis Mode . Along with poets Derek Annis, Fig DePaolo and Kathryn Smith, Greenup will be reading at Auntie's Bookstore on August 31. He's also been reading for this week's Poetry Moment.

Mixed-media artist Becky Busi. She talks about her background and two recent exhibitions, "Plaster Narratives" and "Plaster Abstractions," which feature works made from medical plaster.

