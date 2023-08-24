© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Aug. 24, 2023: Nurse Blake, Tim Greenup, Becky Busi

By E.J. Iannelli
Published August 24, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
Nurse Blake (Blake Lynch) in a promotional image for the Shock Advised comedy tour
Nurse Blake (Blake Lynch) in a promotional image for the Shock Advised comedy tour
Spokane-based poet Tim Greenup
Spokane-based poet Tim Greenup
A work from artist Becky Busi's "Plaster Narratives" series
A work from artist Becky Busi's "Plaster Narratives" series
A work from artist Becky Busi's "Plaster Narratives" series
A work from artist Becky Busi's "Plaster Narratives" series
A work from artist Becky Busi's "Plaster Abstractions" series
A work from artist Becky Busi's "Plaster Abstractions" series
Mixed-media artist Becky Busi
Mixed-media artist Becky Busi
A nursing advocate/comedian, a poet and his new chapbook, plus a plaster artist

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Comedian, nursing advocate and viral video star Nurse Blake. He'll be at Spokane's Fox Theater on Sunday, August 27 as part of his new Shock Advised comedy tour.
  • Poet Tim Greenup, who reads from and discusses his new chapbook, Crisis Mode. Along with poets Derek Annis, Fig DePaolo and Kathryn Smith, Greenup will be reading at Auntie's Bookstore on August 31. He's also been reading for this week's Poetry Moment.
  • Mixed-media artist Becky Busi. She talks about her background and two recent exhibitions, "Plaster Narratives" and "Plaster Abstractions," which feature works made from medical plaster.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

E.J. Iannelli
