Coeur d'Alene Symphony's 2023-24 "Bon Voyage" season

Danh Pham, the music director of the Coeur d’Alene Symphony, joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to preview the orchestra's upcoming summer concerts as well as as its 2023-24 season, which is themed "Bon Voyage."

On August 31, the CdA Symphony is giving a free concert as part of the Coeur d'Alene Arts and Culture Alliance's summer concert series. The orchestra will be playing alongside Aspire Community Theatre with selections from Singin' in the Rain. The CdASO will also perform selections from Oklahoma! and Crazy for You.

The same program will return for the CdASO's free Labor Day concert on September 4 in City Park.

Once the summer winds down, the orchestra will kick off its 2023-34 "Bon Voyage" season at the opening concert on September 30 at North Idaho College's Schuler Performing Arts Center. The program will include Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Emperor") plus works by composers from around the world.

The remainder of the orchestra's upcoming season includes:



"Holiday Magic" with the Chorale Coeur d’Alene on December 2

"Storytime Adventures" featuring the North Idaho Youth Symphony on January 27, 2024

The annual celebration of young artists with solo competition winners on March 16, 2024

The "Vive la France" season finale with French-themed works on May 10 and 11, 2024

Pham talked about his optimism as he enters his second full season as the organization's music director. He also offered some detail on the visual elements that will feature in this season's concerts.

For more information on the individual concerts or the season as a whole, visit the Coeur d’Alene Symphony website.