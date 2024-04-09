Spokane Children's Theatre's "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

Adriaan Burger, Harper Drake, Craig Hirt and Alekzandra Kaczor of Spokane Children's Theatre came into the KPBX studio to preview their upcoming production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The musical opens its theatrical run this weekend. It will also have a second 'outreach' cast that will go into local schools.

Hirt is directing this production of the 1967 (revised in 1999) musical based on Charles M. Schulz's popular Peanuts comic strip. Although the plot is loose and the focus shifts to different characters, there is a through-line of Charlie Brown of reflecting on and discovering what it means to be a "good man."

Drake is playing the title character in the outreach cast, whereas Kaczor and Burger are playing Sally and Schroeder, respectively, in the stage cast. Later in the interview, Hirt took time to explain why SCT created two casts for this show and why in-school outreach is so important to the organization.

Prior to the interview, Drake sang the song "The Kite" live in the Spokane Public Radio performance space accompanied by Lois Robertson on piano. Burger and Kaczor closed their appearance with a live performance of "My New Philosophy," again accompanied by Robertson, who is providing the music for every performance of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Hirt also spoke about #Enough, which is a dramatic initiative that's intended to spark wider conversation about gun violence. In response to requests from SCT's teen members for shows that address social issues, the organization will be performing #Enough plays on April 25 and 27.

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown opens on Friday (Apr. 12) at Spokane Children's Theatre (2727 N Madelia St) and runs there until April 28. There is an ASL-interpreted performance Sunday, April 14.

The #Enough performances take place on April 25 and 27 at the same venue and will be followed by a community talkback session.

Tickets and more information on both shows are available at the Spokane Children's Theatre website.