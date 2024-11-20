© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: KPBX Kids' Concert featuring The Radio Helpers

By Henry McNulty
Published November 20, 2024 at 11:32 AM PST
Spokane sister-duo Ivy and and Neilia Eyer, AKA "The Radio Helpers."
Spokane sister-duo Ivy and and Nelia Eyer, AKA "The Radio Helpers."

Ivy and Neilia Eyer joined us in the Studio to discuss their music and upcoming performance at the next KPBX Kids' Concert. Our interview features an excerpt from their a cappella rendition of "The Welcome Table."

Join us for the next Free KPBX Kids' Concert featuring The Radio Helpers in the Great Room at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Saturday, November 23rd at 1 pm.

Our performers:
Spokane sister duo Radio Helpers have been playing music together most of their lives. Multi-instrumentalists now 13 and 16 years old, they love playing music and singing harmonies. Accordion, violin, mandolin, piano and trombone are all instruments you will hear during a Radio Helpers show. Their songs include styles like blues, folk, fiddle tunes, zydeco, Americana and even some kid tunes. You may have heard them play at the Fall Folk Festival, Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival or during Street Music Week.

Spokane Public Radio listeners may remember The Radio Helpers from the 2023 KPBX Fall Folk Festival Live Broadcast. To hear that performance click here for a preview of what's in store for you at the next free KPBX Kids' Concert.

CenterPlace Regional Event Center is located at 2426 N Discovery Place in Spokane Valley, WA. There is free parking in the lot surrounding the building.

Thank you to our event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North and Rocket Bakery.

Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry grew up listening to classical music on Spokane Public Radio and is proud to pay that experience forward to listeners throughout the Inland Northwest. Henry served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024, playing and conducting dozens of productions. As a conductor, pianist, and stage performer, he has worked with organizations including Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre (CST), Leavenworth Summer Theatre, Lake City Playhouse, The Modern Theater Spokane, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Eastern Washington University (EWU), and Gonzaga University. Henry spent five seasons performing with CST, most notably as Jerry Lee Lewis in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>. He studied music at EWU and went on to earn his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.<br/><br/>
