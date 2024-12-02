From the Studio: Stage Left Theater's Minister of Sorrow

Director Sarah Dahmen and performers Hazel Bean and Joey Quintana joined me in the studio to discuss Stage Left Theater's production of a new work: Minister of Sorrow by playwright Pam Kingsley.

"Emma, a pack-saddle librarian, journeys deep into the Appalachian hills to deliver books to the Reverend Cahill-- a man who has cast a very long shadow in her life. Along the way, she brings the Mountain folk she serves to life through story and song. This powerful one-woman drama of retribution and redemption is infused with the spirit of the mountains, embodied in music and myth."

Joey Quintana performs two songs from the show: "Lord, Remember Me" and "Pilgrim of Sorrow."

Minister of Sorrow runs from Dec. 6 through Dec. 22. Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 7:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased through https://stagelefttheater.org, or by calling the box office 509-838-9727.



Cast:

Emma - Hazel Bean

Muse - Joseph Quintana



Production Team:

Director - Sarah Dahmen

Assistant Director - Matthew Pope

Stage Manager - Gabriel Conesa Caquias

Scenic Designer - James Moss Landsiedel

Costume Designer - Patty Garegnani

Lighting Designer - Alana Shepherd

Technical Director - James Moss Landsiedel