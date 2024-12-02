From the Studio: Stage Left Theater's Minister of Sorrow

© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
By Henry McNulty
Published December 2, 2024 at 5:23 PM PST
Hazel Bean as Emma in Stage Left Theater's "Minister of Sorrow" by Pam Kingsley
Hazel Bean as Emma in Stage Left Theater's Minister of Sorrow by Pam Kingsley

Director Sarah Dahmen and performers Hazel Bean and Joey Quintana joined me in the studio to discuss Stage Left Theater's production of a new work: Minister of Sorrow by playwright Pam Kingsley.

"Emma, a pack-saddle librarian, journeys deep into the Appalachian hills to deliver books to the Reverend Cahill-- a man who has cast a very long shadow in her life. Along the way, she brings the Mountain folk she serves to life through story and song. This powerful one-woman drama of retribution and redemption is infused with the spirit of the mountains, embodied in music and myth."

Joey Quintana performs two songs from the show: "Lord, Remember Me" and "Pilgrim of Sorrow."

Minister of Sorrow runs from Dec. 6 through Dec. 22. Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 7:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased through https://stagelefttheater.org, or by calling the box office 509-838-9727.

 
Cast:

Emma - Hazel Bean
Muse - Joseph Quintana

 
Production Team:
Director - Sarah Dahmen
Assistant Director - Matthew Pope
Stage Manager - Gabriel Conesa Caquias
Scenic Designer - James Moss Landsiedel
Costume Designer - Patty Garegnani
Lighting Designer - Alana Shepherd
Technical Director - James Moss Landsiedel

Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry grew up listening to classical music on Spokane Public Radio and is proud to pay that experience forward to listeners throughout the Inland Northwest. Henry served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024, playing and conducting dozens of productions. As a conductor, pianist, and stage performer, he has worked with organizations including Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre (CST), Leavenworth Summer Theatre, Lake City Playhouse, The Modern Theater Spokane, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Eastern Washington University (EWU), and Gonzaga University. Henry spent five seasons performing with CST, most notably as Jerry Lee Lewis in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>. He studied music at EWU and went on to earn his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.<br/><br/>
