From the Studio: U-High's Guys and Dolls
Cast and crewmembers of University High School's Guys and Dolls join me in the studio to discuss their upcoming production. They weigh in on the show's enduring popularity and relevance, their unique set, and how they researched in preparation. We also feature several singers performing familiar favorites from Frank Loesser's classic score.
Director & Music Director
Heather Brown
Interview:
Elise Schoonover—Arvide Abernathy and scenic painter
Kellen Deyarmin—Nicely, Nicely Johnson
Jake Haiar—Stage Manager
Songs:
“Marry the Man Today”
Ashlynn Williams—Sarah Brown
Emily Dillabough—Adelaide
“Luck Be a Lady”
Ben Reincke—Sky Masterson
Heather Brown—Accompanist
Guys and Dolls runs December 5th through 14th
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 6:30 PM
University High School Events and Tickets by GoFan