From the Studio: U-High's Guys and Dolls

By Henry McNulty
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:10 AM PST
Cast and crewmembers from University High School's upcoming production of Guys and Dolls
Heather Brown
Cast and crewmembers from University High School's upcoming production of Guys and Dolls

Cast and crewmembers of University High School's Guys and Dolls join me in the studio to discuss their upcoming production. They weigh in on the show's enduring popularity and relevance, their unique set, and how they researched in preparation. We also feature several singers performing familiar favorites from Frank Loesser's classic score.

Director & Music Director
Heather Brown

Interview:

Elise Schoonover—Arvide Abernathy and scenic painter
Kellen Deyarmin—Nicely, Nicely Johnson
Jake Haiar—Stage Manager

Songs:

“Marry the Man Today”
Ashlynn Williams—Sarah Brown
Emily Dillabough—Adelaide

“Luck Be a Lady”
Ben Reincke—Sky Masterson

Heather Brown—Accompanist

Guys and Dolls runs December 5th through 14th
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 6:30 PM
University High School Events and Tickets by GoFan

From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry grew up listening to classical music on Spokane Public Radio and is proud to pay that experience forward to listeners throughout the Inland Northwest. Henry served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024, playing and conducting dozens of productions. As a conductor, pianist, and stage performer, he has worked with organizations including Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre (CST), Leavenworth Summer Theatre, Lake City Playhouse, The Modern Theater Spokane, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Eastern Washington University (EWU), and Gonzaga University. Henry spent five seasons performing with CST, most notably as Jerry Lee Lewis in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>. He studied music at EWU and went on to earn his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.<br/><br/>
