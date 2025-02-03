From the Studio: Gonzaga's I Wish Ma Could Vote

Director Leslie Stamoolis and three cast members (Sydney Lai, Alex Smith, and Jordan Salazar) join Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Gonzaga University's one-of-a-kind I Wish Ma Could Vote: An Evening of Women's Suffrage Plays. We talk about how this unusual production came to be, what it says about our nation's past and present, and Sydney refuses to elaborate about the mouse. Listen here for the full interview.

Details:

I Wish Ma Could Vote: An Evening of Women's Suffrage Plays

Directed by Leslie Stamoolis

In celebration of the 105th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment in the United States, join us for plays by activists, suffragettes, and critics of the movement both in the US and abroad, including Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Marie Jenney Howe, and Cicely Hamilton.

Performances

Thursday, February 6 - 7:30pm

Friday, February 7 - 7:30pm

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University

Tickets: $12 https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre

More Information

Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu

Inquiries: (509) 313-3606

Website: https://gonzaga.edu/theatreanddance

Run Time: 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission

Age Recommendation: 6 and up

Address & Night of Box Office

502 E Boone Ave.

Spokane, WA 99258 (College Hall - East End)

Box Office

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

211 E Desmet Ave.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm

Call: (509) 313-2787