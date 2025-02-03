From the Studio: Gonzaga's I Wish Ma Could Vote
Director Leslie Stamoolis and three cast members (Sydney Lai, Alex Smith, and Jordan Salazar) join Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Gonzaga University's one-of-a-kind I Wish Ma Could Vote: An Evening of Women's Suffrage Plays. We talk about how this unusual production came to be, what it says about our nation's past and present, and Sydney refuses to elaborate about the mouse. Listen here for the full interview.
Details:
I Wish Ma Could Vote: An Evening of Women's Suffrage Plays
Directed by Leslie Stamoolis
In celebration of the 105th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment in the United States, join us for plays by activists, suffragettes, and critics of the movement both in the US and abroad, including Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Marie Jenney Howe, and Cicely Hamilton.
Performances
Thursday, February 6 - 7:30pm
Friday, February 7 - 7:30pm
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University
Tickets: $12 https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre
More Information
Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu
Inquiries: (509) 313-3606
Website: https://gonzaga.edu/theatreanddance
Run Time: 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission
Age Recommendation: 6 and up
Address & Night of Box Office
502 E Boone Ave.
Spokane, WA 99258 (College Hall - East End)
Box Office
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E Desmet Ave.
Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm
Call: (509) 313-2787