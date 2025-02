Local multidisciplinary artist Madeline McNeill joined Henry McNulty in the studio for a conversation about her creative work, personal philosophy, and the emerging field of "embodied cognition."

Guest Info

Website: Madelinemcneill.com

Instagram: @opera.philosopher

Substack: https://madelinemcneill.substack.com/

Film: God's Away On Business — godsawaymovie.com

Book: Is There a Soul? — https://www.amazon.com/There-Soul-Madeline-McNeill/dp/148206605X