From the Studio: "Ride the Cyclone"

Stage Left Theatre joined host Henry McNulty in the studio for a conversation about their upcoming production of the darkly funny musical, Ride the Cyclone. They discuss the show's themes, characters, and creative direction, along with a preview of the opening number. This interview is set to "Family Fun Novelty Mode" — listen to learn more!

Ride the Cyclone

Book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell

Directed by Holland Jones

February 28 – March 16

Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7 PM

Sundays at 2 PM

TICKET LINK: https://our.show/ridethecycloneatstageleft

