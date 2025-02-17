From the Studio: "Ride the Cyclone"

© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
By Henry McNulty
Published February 17, 2025 at 1:21 PM PST
Nanette Cloud
Promo art for Stage Left Theatre's Ride the Cyclone

Stage Left Theatre joined host Henry McNulty in the studio for a conversation about their upcoming production of the darkly funny musical, Ride the Cyclone. They discuss the show's themes, characters, and creative direction, along with a preview of the opening number. This interview is set to "Family Fun Novelty Mode" — listen to learn more!

Ride the Cyclone
Book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell
Directed by Holland Jones

February 28 – March 16
Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7 PM
Sundays at 2 PM
TICKET LINK: https://our.show/ridethecycloneatstageleft

Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024.
