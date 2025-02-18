© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: University High School's "SIX"

By Henry McNulty
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:01 AM PST
Cast of U-High's Six: The Musical
Anna Gyure
The cast of U-High's Six. From left: Gracyn Bruszer, Ashlyn Barlow, Emily Dillabough, Ashlynn Williams, Nora Smith, Martina Vareschi

Divorced, beheaded, died. Divorced, beheaded, survived.

The six (ex-)wives of King Henry VIII joined host Henry McNulty in the studio for a conversation about U-High's upcoming production of SIX, a British musical comedy in the style of a pop concert. They discuss the all-female cast and band, the enduring themes, and the importance of remembering the six queens' lives—not just their deaths.

SIX: Teen Edition
Music, book, and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.
Opening song: "Ex-Wives"
Closing song: "Six"

Catherine of Aragon: Ashlyn Barlow
Anne Boleyn: Gracyn Bruszer
Jane Seymour: Martina Vareschi
Anna of Cleves: Nora Smith
Katherine Howard: Ashlynn Williams
Catherine Parr: Emily Dillabough

Director and Music Director: Heather Brown
Choreography: Brynn Hofer
Set and Lighting design: Logan Tiedt
Technical Director: John Brown
Costumes: Lauren Heal

February 20 - March 1
Ticket link

From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024.
