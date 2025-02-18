From the Studio: University High School's "SIX"
Divorced, beheaded, died. Divorced, beheaded, survived.
The six (ex-)wives of King Henry VIII joined host Henry McNulty in the studio for a conversation about U-High's upcoming production of SIX, a British musical comedy in the style of a pop concert. They discuss the all-female cast and band, the enduring themes, and the importance of remembering the six queens' lives—not just their deaths.
SIX: Teen Edition
Music, book, and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.
Opening song: "Ex-Wives"
Closing song: "Six"
Catherine of Aragon: Ashlyn Barlow
Anne Boleyn: Gracyn Bruszer
Jane Seymour: Martina Vareschi
Anna of Cleves: Nora Smith
Katherine Howard: Ashlynn Williams
Catherine Parr: Emily Dillabough
Director and Music Director: Heather Brown
Choreography: Brynn Hofer
Set and Lighting design: Logan Tiedt
Technical Director: John Brown
Costumes: Lauren Heal
February 20 - March 1
