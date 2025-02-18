From the Studio: University High School's "SIX"

Divorced, beheaded, died. Divorced, beheaded, survived.

The six (ex-)wives of King Henry VIII joined host Henry McNulty in the studio for a conversation about U-High's upcoming production of SIX, a British musical comedy in the style of a pop concert. They discuss the all-female cast and band, the enduring themes, and the importance of remembering the six queens' lives—not just their deaths.

SIX: Teen Edition

Music, book, and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Opening song: "Ex-Wives"

Closing song: "Six"

Catherine of Aragon: Ashlyn Barlow

Anne Boleyn: Gracyn Bruszer

Jane Seymour: Martina Vareschi

Anna of Cleves: Nora Smith

Katherine Howard: Ashlynn Williams

Catherine Parr: Emily Dillabough

Director and Music Director: Heather Brown

Choreography: Brynn Hofer

Set and Lighting design: Logan Tiedt

Technical Director: John Brown

Costumes: Lauren Heal

February 20 - March 1

