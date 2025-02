Troy Nickerson and Doug Dawson join host Henry McNulty in the studio for a conversation about Every Brilliant Thing, the first show from Theater On the Verge. They discuss the unique script and Doug's approach to the character, and the word "wallow" quickly loses all meaning. Listen for more!

Every Brilliant Thing

February 27 - March 15, 2025

Hamilton Studio

1427 W Dean Ave, Spokane

theaterontheverge.com