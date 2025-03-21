From the Studio: Gonzaga University's "Stupid F**king Bird"

Director Blake Anthony Edwards and actors Abi Renner and John Murphy joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Gonzaga University's upcoming production of Stupid F**king Bird, a "(post-) modern re-telling of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's 1895 masterpiece The Seagull." They describe the similarities and differences between the two works, what it means to create art, and the lead character's killer playlist.

Trigger warning: this audio contains references to self-harm.

Performances

Friday, March 21 - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 22 - 7:30pm

Sunday, March 23 - 2:00pm

Friday, March 28 - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 29 - 7:30pm

Sunday, March 30 - 2:00pm

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University

Tickets: $12-16 https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre

More Information

Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu

Inquiries: (509) 313-3606

Website: https://gonzaga.edu/theatreanddance

Run Time: 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission

Age Recommendation: 14+ for strong language and thematic elements

Address & Night of Box Office

502 E Boone Ave.

Spokane, WA 99258 (College Hall - East End)

Box Office

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

211 E Desmet Ave.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm

Call: (509) 313-2787