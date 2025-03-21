© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Gonzaga University's "Stupid F**king Bird"

By Henry McNulty
Published March 21, 2025 at 6:07 PM PDT
(L-R) John Murphy as Sorn, Abi Renner as Emma, Jack Champlin as Trigorin, Audrey Toynbee as Nina, Michael Hanrahan as Con, Caitlin Plumlee as Mash, Zander Page as Dev
Clara Buck
(L-R) John Murphy as Sorn, Abi Renner as Emma, Jack Champlin as Trigorin, Audrey Toynbee as Nina, Michael Hanrahan as Con, Caitlin Plumlee as Mash, Zander Page as Dev

Director Blake Anthony Edwards and actors Abi Renner and John Murphy joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Gonzaga University's upcoming production of Stupid F**king Bird, a "(post-) modern re-telling of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's 1895 masterpiece The Seagull." They describe the similarities and differences between the two works, what it means to create art, and the lead character's killer playlist.

Trigger warning: this audio contains references to self-harm.

Performances
Friday, March 21 - 7:30pm
Saturday, March 22 - 7:30pm
Sunday, March 23 - 2:00pm
Friday, March 28 - 7:30pm
Saturday, March 29 - 7:30pm
Sunday, March 30 - 2:00pm
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University
Tickets: $12-16 https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre

More Information
Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu
Inquiries: (509) 313-3606
Website: https://gonzaga.edu/theatreanddance
Run Time: 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission
Age Recommendation: 14+ for strong language and thematic elements

Address & Night of Box Office
502 E Boone Ave.
Spokane, WA 99258 (College Hall - East End)

Box Office 
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E Desmet Ave.
Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm
Call: (509) 313-2787

Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024.
