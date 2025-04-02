© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our Spring Fund Drive—donate now and help us reach our goal. Thank you for your support!
From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: Actors from the London Stage

By Henry McNulty
Published April 2, 2025 at 1:16 PM PDT
Actors from the London Stage: (from left) Michael Wagg, Esmonde Cole, Jack Whitam, Sadie Pepperrell, Joanna Clarke
Actors from the London Stage: (from left) Michael Wagg, Esmonde Cole, Jack Whitam, Sadie Pepperrell, Joanna Clarke

Members of touring group Actors from the London Stage, Esmonde Cole and Sadie Pepperrell, join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming performances of Hamlet at Gonzaga University. Listen here for the full conversation about how a small company of five players performs multiple roles, the actors' backgrounds, and their high-stakes competition to collect pens.

Hamlet
Saturday Apr 5, 2025
2:00 pm and 7:30 pm
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, Gonzaga University

Tags
From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty