From the Studio: Actors from the London Stage

Members of touring group Actors from the London Stage, Esmonde Cole and Sadie Pepperrell, join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming performances of Hamlet at Gonzaga University. Listen here for the full conversation about how a small company of five players performs multiple roles, the actors' backgrounds, and their high-stakes competition to collect pens.

Hamlet

Saturday Apr 5, 2025

2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, Gonzaga University