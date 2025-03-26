SPR Media Partner – Actors from the London Stage: "Hamlet," April 5

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for Actors from the London Stage: Hamlet at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga University campus, Saturday, April 5th.

Hamlet is one of the most well-known of all Shakespeare plays, and for good reason. In this not-to-be-missed performance, five actors from one of the oldest touring Shakespeare theater companies in the world take the stage to deliver an exceptional performance of the Bard of Avon’s tale of madness, revenge, and the supernatural.

Actors from the London Stage will perform Hamlet in the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater on the Gonzaga University campus at 7:30 PM Saturday, April 5th.

Tickets can be purchased online here.