From the Studio: Lake City HS's "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

Cast members from Lake City High School's The Unsinkable Molly Brown—Sophia Olson, Garett Matthews, Matthew Armstrong, Connor Shain, and Connor Moll—join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming production. Listen here for details on the almost-true story, the colorful cast of characters, and the grant that made this show possible.

Opening Song: "Belly Up to the Bar"

Closing Song: "I'd Like to Change Everyone"

TICKET PRICES:

General—$10

Students and Seniors—$9

Staff & Students with ASB—$8

12 & Under—$5

Opening Night (April 17)—Pay what you can!

SHOWTIMES:

April 17–19 @ 7 PM

April 24–25 @ 7 PM

April 26 @ 2 PM and 7 PM

LOCATION:

Auditorium at Lake City High School, 6101 N Ramsey Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

The Unsinkable Molly Brown is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) www.mtishows.com