From the Studio: Central Valley's "Hadestown: Teen Edition"

By Henry McNulty
Published May 5, 2025 at 4:44 PM PDT
Cast members from CV's "Hadestown: Teen Edition"

Cast members from Central Valley High School's Hadestown: Teen Edition join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming production. Subjects include Greek mythology, time-loops, and accordions. Listen here for more!

Songs:
"All I've Ever Known" — Ruby Chan and Daniel Carpenter
"When the Chips are Down" — Lauren Jackson, Emilee Hernandez, and Katie Larmore

Central Valley High School (821 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley)
May 7th - 9th & 14th - 16th at 7pm and May 10th & 17th at 2pm
For tickets, visit gofan.co and search for Central Valley High School

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
