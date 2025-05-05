From the Studio: Central Valley's "Hadestown: Teen Edition"

Cast members from Central Valley High School's Hadestown: Teen Edition join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming production. Subjects include Greek mythology, time-loops, and accordions. Listen here for more!

Songs:

"All I've Ever Known" — Ruby Chan and Daniel Carpenter

"When the Chips are Down" — Lauren Jackson, Emilee Hernandez, and Katie Larmore

Central Valley High School (821 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley)

May 7th - 9th & 14th - 16th at 7pm and May 10th & 17th at 2pm

For tickets, visit gofan.co and search for Central Valley High School