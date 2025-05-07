From the Studio: U-High's "Mamma Mia!"
Cast members from University High School's production of Mamma Mia! joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss the show. Topics include mother-daughter relationships, the challenge of portraying older characters, and the jukebox musical's "hereditary whodunit." Listen for more!
Songs:
"Thank You For the Music" — Ben Reincke, Ashlyn Barlow, Finn Smart, and Kellen Deyarmin
"Slipping Through My Fingers" — Ash Williams and Ashlyn Barlow
Accompanied by Heather Brown
Mamma Mia!
May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 at 6:30pm and May 17 at 2pm
Ticket Link
Director: Heather Brown
Vocal Director Kate Francis
Choreographer Brynn and Bill Hofer
Set Design:John Brown
Lighting Design Logan Tiedt
Costumes Lauren Heal
Sound Design Victoria Dreher