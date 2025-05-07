© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: U-High's "Mamma Mia!"

By Henry McNulty
Published May 7, 2025 at 4:51 PM PDT
Cast members from U High's
Anna Gyure
Cast members from U-High's Mamma Mia!

Cast members from University High School's production of Mamma Mia! joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss the show. Topics include mother-daughter relationships, the challenge of portraying older characters, and the jukebox musical's "hereditary whodunit." Listen for more!

Songs:
"Thank You For the Music" — Ben Reincke, Ashlyn Barlow, Finn Smart, and Kellen Deyarmin
"Slipping Through My Fingers" — Ash Williams and Ashlyn Barlow
Accompanied by Heather Brown

Mamma Mia!
May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 at 6:30pm and May 17 at 2pm
Ticket Link
 
Director: Heather Brown
Vocal Director Kate Francis
Choreographer Brynn and Bill Hofer
Set Design:John Brown
Lighting Design Logan Tiedt
Costumes Lauren Heal
Sound Design Victoria Dreher

Tags
From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty