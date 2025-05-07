From the Studio: U-High's "Mamma Mia!"

Cast members from University High School's production of Mamma Mia! joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss the show. Topics include mother-daughter relationships, the challenge of portraying older characters, and the jukebox musical's "hereditary whodunit." Listen for more!

Songs:

"Thank You For the Music" — Ben Reincke, Ashlyn Barlow, Finn Smart, and Kellen Deyarmin

"Slipping Through My Fingers" — Ash Williams and Ashlyn Barlow

Accompanied by Heather Brown

Mamma Mia!

May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 at 6:30pm and May 17 at 2pm

Ticket Link



Director: Heather Brown

Vocal Director Kate Francis

Choreographer Brynn and Bill Hofer

Set Design:John Brown

Lighting Design Logan Tiedt

Costumes Lauren Heal

Sound Design Victoria Dreher