From the Studio: Civic's WAITRESS

Chelsea LeValley (Jenna), Troy Nickerson (Director), and Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf (Music Director) from Spokane Civic Theatre's Waitress join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming production of this iconic musical about hope, resilience, and finding happiness where you are.

Song:

“What Baking Can Do”

Performed by Chelsea LeValley

Piano, Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf

WAITRESS

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Book by Jessie Nelson

Inspired by the film by Adrienne Shelly

Directed by Troy Nickerson

Music Directed by Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf

Choreographed by Delaney Kahler

DATES & TICKETS

May 16 - June 15

To purchase tickets, and for show, date and content details, visit Civic Tickets Dot Com

"Exclusively for Spokane Public Radio listeners and in support of MusicFest week, save $5 per ticket with promo code SPR"

