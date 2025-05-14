From the Studio: Civic's WAITRESS
Chelsea LeValley (Jenna), Troy Nickerson (Director), and Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf (Music Director) from Spokane Civic Theatre's Waitress join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming production of this iconic musical about hope, resilience, and finding happiness where you are.
Song:
“What Baking Can Do”
Performed by Chelsea LeValley
Piano, Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf
WAITRESS
Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles
Book by Jessie Nelson
Inspired by the film by Adrienne Shelly
Directed by Troy Nickerson
Music Directed by Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf
Choreographed by Delaney Kahler
DATES & TICKETS
May 16 - June 15
To purchase tickets, and for show, date and content details, visit Civic Tickets Dot Com
"Exclusively for Spokane Public Radio listeners and in support of MusicFest week, save $5 per ticket with promo code SPR"