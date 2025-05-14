© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Civic's WAITRESS

By Henry McNulty
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:17 PM PDT
Chelsea LeValley, Troy Nickerson, and Tonya Ball-Lakewolf
Chelsea LeValley, Troy Nickerson, and Tonya Ball-Lakewolf

Chelsea LeValley (Jenna), Troy Nickerson (Director), and Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf (Music Director) from Spokane Civic Theatre's Waitress join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming production of this iconic musical about hope, resilience, and finding happiness where you are.

Song:
“What Baking Can Do”
Performed by Chelsea LeValley
Piano, Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf

WAITRESS
Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles
Book by Jessie Nelson
Inspired by the film by Adrienne Shelly

Directed by Troy Nickerson
Music Directed by Tonya Ballman-Lakewolf
Choreographed by Delaney Kahler

DATES & TICKETS
May 16 - June 15
To purchase tickets, and for show, date and content details, visit Civic Tickets Dot Com

"Exclusively for Spokane Public Radio listeners and in support of MusicFest week, save $5 per ticket with promo code SPR"

Tags
From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
