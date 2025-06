Guests Lorna Hamilton, Monica Flaherty, and Jeje McPherson join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their upcoming variety show A Veterans Salute in Song and Story.

Songs:

"It's All Right with Me" - Monica Flaherty

"Love is Strong as a Castle" - Jeje McPherson

Details:

June 3-6 at 6:30 pm

June 7 & 8 at 2:00 pm

Lake City Playhouse

1320 E Garden Avenue

Coeur d'Alene. ID