From the Studio: Les Greene

Performer Les Greene—voice of Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis—joined host Henry McNulty via Zoom to discuss his upcoming performance at Hamilton Studio in Spokane. Accompanied by his band The Swayzees, Greene will perform original music alongside a couple classics.

Friday, September 12, 2025

Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM

The Listening Room at Hamilton Studio

1427 W Dean Ave, Spokane, WA

Tickets on sale now at hamilton.live

Eventbrite Ticket Link

Les Greene Website Link

