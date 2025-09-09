© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Les Greene

By Henry McNulty
Published September 9, 2025 at 2:02 PM PDT
Les Greene
Les Greene

Performer Les Greene—voice of Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis—joined host Henry McNulty via Zoom to discuss his upcoming performance at Hamilton Studio in Spokane. Accompanied by his band The Swayzees, Greene will perform original music alongside a couple classics.

Friday, September 12, 2025
Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM
The Listening Room at Hamilton Studio
1427 W Dean Ave, Spokane, WA
Tickets on sale now at hamilton.live
Eventbrite Ticket Link
Les Greene Website Link

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
