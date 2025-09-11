From the Studio: Karin Stevens' "Sea Change Within Us"

Dance artist Karin Stevens joined host Henry McNulty via Zoom to discuss her upcoming residency and performances at Gonzaga University. In collaboration with multiple departments including the Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment, Stevens will present her original work, Sea Change Within Us. The performances will include members of Gonzaga Dance alongside visiting professionals.

Sea Change Within Us

Friday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

211 E. Desmet Ave. in Spokane, WA

Ticket Link

509-313-2787