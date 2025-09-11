© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPR Reimagined
From The Studio

From the Studio: Karin Stevens' "Sea Change Within Us"

By Henry McNulty
Published September 11, 2025 at 11:53 AM PDT
An image from Sea Change Within Us
Michelle Smith-Lewis Photography
An image from Sea Change Within Us

Dance artist Karin Stevens joined host Henry McNulty via Zoom to discuss her upcoming residency and performances at Gonzaga University. In collaboration with multiple departments including the Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment, Stevens will present her original work, Sea Change Within Us. The performances will include members of Gonzaga Dance alongside visiting professionals.

Sea Change Within Us
Friday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E. Desmet Ave. in Spokane, WA
Ticket Link
509-313-2787

Tags
From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty