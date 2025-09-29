© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Gonzaga's Climate Change Theatre Action

By Henry McNulty
Published September 29, 2025 at 11:28 AM PDT
From left: Lydia Borowicz, Riley O'Connell, Jessie Ruby, Blake Anthony Edwards
Stephanie Ingoldby
From left: Lydia Borowicz, Riley O'Connell, Jessie Ruby, Blake Anthony Edwards

Gonzaga University's Climate Change Theatre Action joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their participation in this worldwide project. Partnering with the Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment, Gonzaga will present a collection of short plays and one student-devised piece on the theme of climate change.

Climate Change Theatre Action
Directed by Lydia Borowicz and Blake Anthony Edwards

Performing an excerpt from Pond Life:
Riley O'Connell
Jessie Ruby

Performances
Friday, October 3 - 8:30pm 
Saturday, October 4 - 6:00pm 
Sunday, October 5 - 2:00pm
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University
Tickets: $12-16  gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
More Information
Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu                                                  
Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter  
More about CCTA globally: https://www.climatechangetheatreaction.com/
Run Time: 60-90 minutes with no intermission
Age Recommendation: 8 and up  
Address & Night of Box Office
502 E Boone Ave. 
Spokane, WA 99258 (College Hall - East End)
 
Box Office 
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E Desmet Ave.
Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm
Call: (509) 313-2787      

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
