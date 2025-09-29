From the Studio: Gonzaga's Climate Change Theatre Action
Gonzaga University's Climate Change Theatre Action joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their participation in this worldwide project. Partnering with the Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment, Gonzaga will present a collection of short plays and one student-devised piece on the theme of climate change.
Climate Change Theatre Action
Directed by Lydia Borowicz and Blake Anthony Edwards
Performing an excerpt from Pond Life:
Riley O'Connell
Jessie Ruby
Performances
Friday, October 3 - 8:30pm
Saturday, October 4 - 6:00pm
Sunday, October 5 - 2:00pm
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University
Tickets: $12-16 gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
More Information
Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu
Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
More about CCTA globally: https://www.climatechangetheatreaction.com/
Run Time: 60-90 minutes with no intermission
Age Recommendation: 8 and up
Address & Night of Box Office
502 E Boone Ave.
Spokane, WA 99258 (College Hall - East End)
Box Office
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E Desmet Ave.
Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm
Call: (509) 313-2787