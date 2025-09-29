From the Studio: Gonzaga's Climate Change Theatre Action

Gonzaga University's Climate Change Theatre Action joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their participation in this worldwide project. Partnering with the Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment, Gonzaga will present a collection of short plays and one student-devised piece on the theme of climate change.

Climate Change Theatre Action

Directed by Lydia Borowicz and Blake Anthony Edwards

Performing an excerpt from Pond Life:

Riley O'Connell

Jessie Ruby

Performances

Friday, October 3 - 8:30pm

Saturday, October 4 - 6:00pm

Sunday, October 5 - 2:00pm

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University

Tickets: $12-16 gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter

More Information

Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu

Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter

More about CCTA globally: https://www.climatechangetheatreaction.com/

Run Time: 60-90 minutes with no intermission

Age Recommendation: 8 and up

Address & Night of Box Office

502 E Boone Ave.

Spokane, WA 99258 (College Hall - East End)



Box Office

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

211 E Desmet Ave.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm

Call: (509) 313-2787