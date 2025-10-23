From the Studio: Ghostlight
CarliAnne Forthun Bruner, Monica Mota, and Sarah Glesk join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Ghostlight from Kindling Productions, an eerie, immersive theatrical experience at Spokane's historic Montvale Event Center.
Ghostlight
When: Friday, October 24th, 2025, 6:00 - 10:00 pm with timed entries
Where: Montvale Event Center, 1019 W. 1 Ave, Spokane, WA, 99201
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit
https://kindlingproductions.ticketspice.com/ghostlight
This event is PG-13, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.