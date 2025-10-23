From the Studio: Ghostlight

CarliAnne Forthun Bruner, Monica Mota, and Sarah Glesk join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Ghostlight from Kindling Productions, an eerie, immersive theatrical experience at Spokane's historic Montvale Event Center.

Ghostlight

When: Friday, October 24th, 2025, 6:00 - 10:00 pm with timed entries

Where: Montvale Event Center, 1019 W. 1 Ave, Spokane, WA, 99201

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit

https://kindlingproductions.ticketspice.com/ghostlight

This event is PG-13, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.