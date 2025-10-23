From the Studio: Ghostlight

© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
By Henry McNulty
Published October 23, 2025 at 7:36 PM PDT
A still from Ghostlight
Jennifer Marquis
A still from Ghostlight

CarliAnne Forthun Bruner, Monica Mota, and Sarah Glesk join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Ghostlight from Kindling Productions, an eerie, immersive theatrical experience at Spokane's historic Montvale Event Center.

Ghostlight
When: Friday, October 24th, 2025, 6:00 - 10:00 pm with timed entries
Where: Montvale Event Center, 1019 W. 1 Ave, Spokane, WA, 99201

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit
https://kindlingproductions.ticketspice.com/ghostlight
This event is PG-13, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
