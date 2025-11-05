From the Studio: Urinetown at Gonzaga

Gonzaga University visits host Henry McNulty at the SPR studio to discuss their upcoming production of Urinetown: The Musical. Guests include Leslie Stamoolis, director Brian Tyrrell, music director Jadrian Tarver, and performers Sofie Lorenzo and Connor Ramsey.

From the press release:

Gonzaga Theatre, Gonzaga Dance, and Gonzaga Music Present

Urinetown: the Musical

Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann

Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Directed by Prof. Brian Tyrrell

Music Directed by Dr. Jadrian Tarver

Choreographed by Prof. Sarah Glesk

Performances

Thursday, November 6 - 7:30pm

Friday, November 7 - 7:30pm

Saturday, November 8 - 7:30pm

Sunday, November 9 - 2:00pm

Coughlin Theater, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University

Tickets: $14-20 gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter

More Information

Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu

Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter

Run Time: 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission

Age Recommendation: 12 and up



