From the Studio: Urinetown at Gonzaga

By Henry McNulty
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:36 PM PST
Gonzaga University visits host Henry McNulty at the SPR studio to discuss their upcoming production of Urinetown: The Musical. Guests include Leslie Stamoolis, director Brian Tyrrell, music director Jadrian Tarver, and performers Sofie Lorenzo and Connor Ramsey.

From the press release:
Gonzaga Theatre, Gonzaga Dance, and Gonzaga Music Present 
Urinetown: the Musical 
Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann 
Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis 

Directed by Prof. Brian Tyrrell
Music Directed by Dr. Jadrian Tarver 
Choreographed by Prof. Sarah Glesk

Performances
Thursday, November 6 - 7:30pm 
Friday, November 7 - 7:30pm 
Saturday, November 8 - 7:30pm
Sunday, November 9 - 2:00pm
Coughlin Theater, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University
Tickets: $14-20  gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
More Information
Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu                                                  
Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter  
Run Time: 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission
Age Recommendation: 12 and up  
 
Box Office 
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E Desmet Ave.
Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm
Call: (509) 313-2787      

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
