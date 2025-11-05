From the Studio: Urinetown at Gonzaga
Gonzaga University visits host Henry McNulty at the SPR studio to discuss their upcoming production of Urinetown: The Musical. Guests include Leslie Stamoolis, director Brian Tyrrell, music director Jadrian Tarver, and performers Sofie Lorenzo and Connor Ramsey.
From the press release:
Gonzaga Theatre, Gonzaga Dance, and Gonzaga Music Present
Urinetown: the Musical
Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann
Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis
Directed by Prof. Brian Tyrrell
Music Directed by Dr. Jadrian Tarver
Choreographed by Prof. Sarah Glesk
Performances
Thursday, November 6 - 7:30pm
Friday, November 7 - 7:30pm
Saturday, November 8 - 7:30pm
Sunday, November 9 - 2:00pm
Coughlin Theater, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University
Tickets: $14-20 gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
More Information
Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu
Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
Run Time: 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission
Age Recommendation: 12 and up
Box Office
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E Desmet Ave.
Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm
Call: (509) 313-2787