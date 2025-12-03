© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: White Christmas at U-High and LC

By Henry McNulty
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:49 PM PST
Anna Gyure
Cast members of White Christmas at University High School and Lewis and Clark High School

Cast members from two productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas — one at University High School and one at Lewis and Clark — join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss the show(s) and perform musical selections together.

From U-High: Kellen Deyarmin, Eli Fischer, Elise Schoonover, Chloe Reamer
From LC: Asa Wadden, Josh White, Luci Edmonds, Alex Read

Musical Numbers:
"Let Yourself Go"
"Sisters"
"White Christmas"

The U-High production runs December 4, 5, 6, 11 & 12 at 6:30 pm and December 13 at 2:00 pm.
The LC production runs December 4, 5, 11 & 12 at 7:00 pm and December 6 & 13 at 2:00 pm.

Tags
From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty