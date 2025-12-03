From the Studio: White Christmas at U-High and LC
Cast members from two productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas — one at University High School and one at Lewis and Clark — join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss the show(s) and perform musical selections together.
From U-High: Kellen Deyarmin, Eli Fischer, Elise Schoonover, Chloe Reamer
From LC: Asa Wadden, Josh White, Luci Edmonds, Alex Read
Musical Numbers:
"Let Yourself Go"
"Sisters"
"White Christmas"
The U-High production runs December 4, 5, 6, 11 & 12 at 6:30 pm and December 13 at 2:00 pm.
The LC production runs December 4, 5, 11 & 12 at 7:00 pm and December 6 & 13 at 2:00 pm.