From the Studio: All Is Calm

Spokane Civic Theatre's production of All Is Calm joins host Henry McNulty in the studio to perform selections from the show. Director Abbey Crawford and Music Director Jesse Hampsh discuss the music, their personal experience with this powerful piece of theatre, and the historical events that inspired it.

Cast:

Daniel Bell

Jameson Elton

Noah Graybeal

Zach Hardy

JJ Hatheway

Mitch Heid

Terrance MacMullan

Jim Swoboda

Jonah Taylor

Songs:

Lo how a rose

Tannenbaum

Wassail

All Is Calm

Run dates: December 5-24, 2025

Spokane Civic Theatre