From the Studio: All Is Calm
Spokane Civic Theatre's production of All Is Calm joins host Henry McNulty in the studio to perform selections from the show. Director Abbey Crawford and Music Director Jesse Hampsh discuss the music, their personal experience with this powerful piece of theatre, and the historical events that inspired it.
Cast:
Daniel Bell
Jameson Elton
Noah Graybeal
Zach Hardy
JJ Hatheway
Mitch Heid
Terrance MacMullan
Jim Swoboda
Jonah Taylor
Songs:
Lo how a rose
Tannenbaum
Wassail
All Is Calm
Run dates: December 5-24, 2025
Spokane Civic Theatre