From the Studio: All Is Calm

By Henry McNulty
Published December 5, 2025 at 2:14 PM PST
Spokane Civic Theatre's production of All Is Calm joins host Henry McNulty in the studio to perform selections from the show. Director Abbey Crawford and Music Director Jesse Hampsh discuss the music, their personal experience with this powerful piece of theatre, and the historical events that inspired it.

Cast:
Daniel  Bell
Jameson Elton
Noah Graybeal
Zach Hardy
JJ Hatheway
Mitch Heid
Terrance MacMullan
Jim Swoboda
Jonah Taylor 

Songs: 
Lo how a rose
Tannenbaum
Wassail

All Is Calm
Run dates:  December 5-24, 2025
Spokane Civic Theatre

From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
