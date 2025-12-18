© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Glitz, Glam and All That Jazz

By Henry McNulty
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:37 AM PST
Anna Gyure
Jeffrey St. George, Tanya Morton, and Dahveed Bullis

Representatives from several local theatres joined Host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their joint event—Glitz, Glam & All That Jazz—taking place this New Years Eve: Jeffrey St. George of Inland Classical Theatre, Tanya Morton of Spokane Children's Theatre, and Dahveed Bullis of Stage Left Theatre. (Blue Door Theatre is also part of the event but was not present for the interview.)

Glitz, Glam & All That Jazz – A 1920s Interactive Multi-Theater Soirée
Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | Doors open at 8:00 PM
The Montvale Center, Spokane, WA
Ticket Link. Includes appetizers all night.
Ages 13 years and up

From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
