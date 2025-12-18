From the Studio: Glitz, Glam and All That Jazz

Representatives from several local theatres joined Host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their joint event—Glitz, Glam & All That Jazz—taking place this New Years Eve: Jeffrey St. George of Inland Classical Theatre, Tanya Morton of Spokane Children's Theatre, and Dahveed Bullis of Stage Left Theatre. (Blue Door Theatre is also part of the event but was not present for the interview.)

Glitz, Glam & All That Jazz – A 1920s Interactive Multi-Theater Soirée

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | Doors open at 8:00 PM

The Montvale Center, Spokane, WA

Ticket Link. Includes appetizers all night.

Ages 13 years and up