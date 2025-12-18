© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From The Studio

From the Studio: SPR Special Holiday Concert

By Henry McNulty
Published December 18, 2025 at 1:53 PM PST
Solstice Strings
Solstice Strings

SPR's Special Holiday Concert, featuring holiday favorites played by local musicians.

Thank you to The Kendall Yards Night Market Winter Festival and Washington Trust Bank for the Collaboration and live broadcast into Kendall Yards.

About the performers:

Dr. Kristina Ploeger-Hekmatpanah is a Full Professor of Music serving as Director of Choral Activities and Undergraduate Music Education at Eastern Washington University. She was the Artistic Director of the Spokane Area Youth Choirs (2002-2015), and the Director of Spokane Symphony’s Chorale & Chamber Choir (2015-2022).Previously, Kristina taught MS & HS Choir. She is the current President of WA ACDA.

Riley Gray is a sought-after jazz pianist in the Spokane area and has played with the Bob Curnow Big Band and Son Dulce Live Salsa among other ensembles. He has been featured on the KPBX radio program Piano Bench

Solstice Strings is a Spokane-based chamber ensemble of professional and collegiate musicians. Celebrated for their artistry, they’ve earned top honors at Musicfest Northwest and performed at a professional opera festival in France in July 2025. From weddings and memorials to major events at the Spokane Convention Center and the Historic Davenport, Solstice Strings has consistently delivered high-quality live music.

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
