From the Studio: Rising Tide, Season 3
CarliAnn Forthun Bruner and Monica Mota from Kindling Productions joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Rising Tide Season 3, "a collaborative evening of professional dance."
Event Details:
What: Rising Tide – A Collaborative Evening of Dance
When: Friday, February 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Where: Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
Tickets: General Admission and Student tickets available, $18 - $35
More Info & Tickets: https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTR0220