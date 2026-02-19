From the Studio: Rising Tide, Season 3

© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
By Henry McNulty
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:43 PM PST
Jennifer Marquis

CarliAnn Forthun Bruner and Monica Mota from Kindling Productions joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss Rising Tide Season 3, "a collaborative evening of professional dance."

Event Details:
What: Rising Tide – A Collaborative Evening of Dance
When: Friday, February 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Where: Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
Tickets: General Admission and Student tickets available, $18 - $35
More Info & Tickets: https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTR0220

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
