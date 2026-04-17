From the Studio: Pianist Peggy Reich returns to Spokane and Coeur 'Alene

It's always a pleasure to welcome pianist Peggy Reich to our SPR Classical studio for music and conversation. This time the topic is her set of performances in Coeur d'Alene this weekend, and her new album of beloved (and occasionally surprising) Nocturnes for piano. The conversation ranges wide, as does the roster of composers represented—from the form's "inventor," John Field, too 20th century examples by Samuel Barber and Francis Poulenc.