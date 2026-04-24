From the Studio: Spokane Symphony's Verdi Requiem

The Eighth Masterworks concert of the Current Spokane Symphony season features a performance of one of the world's choral masterpieces, the "Requiem" of Giuseppe Verdi. It's a visceral experience for performers and audience alike. The one hundred-plus singers of the Spokane Symphony Chorale join musicians of the orchestra and conductor James Lowe in a performance not soon forgotten! James Lowe and Chorale singer Kristen Nauditt join Jim Tevenan in conversation around the performance.