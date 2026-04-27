From the Studio: Pascal Rogé and Elena Font

The piano duo of Pascal Rogé and Elena Font is in Spokane for a series of performances, culminating in a concert with the Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra, featuring their playing the two-piano concerto of French composer Francis Poulenc. Pascal and Elena visited our SPR Classical firehouse studio for conversation around their piano backgrounds, the chemistry (and physics) of both four-hand and two-piano duet playing, and the unique character of Francis Poulenc's music. We'll also hear selections from their new Onyx recording of Poulenc's piano duet scores.