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From The Studio

From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 9 - "To America"

Published May 8, 2026 at 1:57 PM PDT
Adrian Rogers, Evren Ozel, Sydney Guillaume and James Lowe

The Spokane Symphony's 80th season closes with a spectacular program that includes the world premiere of composer Sydney Guillaume's "Between Homelands," and sees the return to the Inland Northwest of pianist Evren Ozel to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" with the orchestra. Closing the program and season is Bela Bartok's "Concerto for Orchestra," a true showpiece for the musicians of the Spokane Symphony.

From The Studio