Front Porch Bluegrass: March 22, 2026
1. Della Mae - Happy Accident (Happy Accident)
2. Missy Raines & Allegheny - Claude Allen (Love & Trouble)
3. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Evening Star (Safe, Sensible & Sane)
4. Special Consensus - I've Been All Around This World (Been All Around This World)
David Grisman 81st Birthday Set:
5. David Grisman - Janice (Hot Dawg)
6. David Grisman & Jerry Garcia - Nine Pound Hammer (Been All Around This World)
7. David Grisman & Doc Watson - Doc & Dawg (Doc & Dawg)
8. David Grisman - House of Gold (Home is Where the Heart Is)
9. Asher Brinson - Cattle in the Cane (Midnight Hurricane)
10. Andrew Marlin - Hawk is a Mule (Witching Hour)
11. Larry Sparks - Way Back When (Way Back When)
12. Don Rigsby - WIld Geese Cry Again (Doctor's Orders)
13. Tony Furtado - The Immigrant ((single))
14. Megan Lynch Chowning and Tristan Scroggins - John Rice (The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project)