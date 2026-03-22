Front Porch Bluegrass: March 22, 2026

1. Della Mae - Happy Accident (Happy Accident)

2. Missy Raines & Allegheny - Claude Allen (Love & Trouble)

3. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Evening Star (Safe, Sensible & Sane)

4. Special Consensus - I've Been All Around This World (Been All Around This World)

David Grisman 81st Birthday Set:

5. David Grisman - Janice (Hot Dawg)

6. David Grisman & Jerry Garcia - Nine Pound Hammer (Been All Around This World)

7. David Grisman & Doc Watson - Doc & Dawg (Doc & Dawg)

8. David Grisman - House of Gold (Home is Where the Heart Is)

9. Asher Brinson - Cattle in the Cane (Midnight Hurricane)

10. Andrew Marlin - Hawk is a Mule (Witching Hour)

11. Larry Sparks - Way Back When (Way Back When)

12. Don Rigsby - WIld Geese Cry Again (Doctor's Orders)

13. Tony Furtado - The Immigrant ((single))

14. Megan Lynch Chowning and Tristan Scroggins - John Rice (The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project)