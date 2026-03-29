Front Porch Bluegrass: March 29, 2026
1. Della Mae - Bluebird Blackbird (The Butcher Shoppe EP)
2. Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys - Redbird (Lost in the Lonesome Pines)
3. Dailey & Vincent - Winter's Come and Gone (Brothers From Different Mothers)
4. East Nash Grass - Mountain Bluebird (East Nash Grass)
Ronnie Bowman Tribute:
5. Lonesome River Band - Hobo Blues (Carrying the Tradition)
6. Ronnie Bowman - Cold Virginia Night (Cold Virginia Night)
7. Lonesome River Band - Say I Do (One Step Forward)
8. Band of Ruhks - Heartstrings (Authentic)
9. Tater Patch - Just A Few Old Memories (Tater Patch)
10. John Reischman - Horses of Dorrigo (New Time & Old Acoustic)
11. AJ Lee & Blue Summit - I'll Come Back (I'll Come Back)
12. Dale Ann Bradley & Tina Adair - Oh Darlin' (Bradley & Adair)
13. Wes Corbett - Eagle Harbor (Drift)
14. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen - Wild Mustang (If You Can't Stand the Heat)