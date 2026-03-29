Front Porch Bluegrass: March 29, 2026

1. Della Mae - Bluebird Blackbird (The Butcher Shoppe EP)

2. Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys - Redbird (Lost in the Lonesome Pines)

3. Dailey & Vincent - Winter's Come and Gone (Brothers From Different Mothers)

4. East Nash Grass - Mountain Bluebird (East Nash Grass)

Ronnie Bowman Tribute:

5. Lonesome River Band - Hobo Blues (Carrying the Tradition)

6. Ronnie Bowman - Cold Virginia Night (Cold Virginia Night)

7. Lonesome River Band - Say I Do (One Step Forward)

8. Band of Ruhks - Heartstrings (Authentic)

9. Tater Patch - Just A Few Old Memories (Tater Patch)

10. John Reischman - Horses of Dorrigo (New Time & Old Acoustic)

11. AJ Lee & Blue Summit - I'll Come Back (I'll Come Back)

12. Dale Ann Bradley & Tina Adair - Oh Darlin' (Bradley & Adair)

13. Wes Corbett - Eagle Harbor (Drift)

14. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen - Wild Mustang (If You Can't Stand the Heat)