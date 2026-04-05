Front Porch Bluegrass: April 5, 2026
1. Trey Hensley - Can't Outrun the Blues (Can't Outrun the Blues)
2. Jim Hurst - Reuben's Train (Travels & Time)
3. Asher Brinson - Seven Weeks in County (Midnight Hurricane)
4. Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours - A Little Goes a Long Way (Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours)
5. Cory Walker - Made in France (School Project)
6. Sierra Ferrell - Jeremiah (Long Time Coming)
7. Ben Winship - New River Train (Acorns)
Easter Gospel Set:
8. The Little Grasscals - I Am the Man, Thomas (Bluegrass: The Little Grasscals)
9. Sam Bush & Jack Lawrence - Were You There? (Tone Poets)
10. Dry Branch Fire Squad - By the Mark (Live at the Newburyport Firehouse)
11. The Onlies - I Will Arise (You Climb the Mountain)
12. Trey Hensley - Drown (You Can't Outrun the Blues)
13. Missy Raines & Allegheny - Vonetta (Love & Trouble)