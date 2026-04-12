Front Porch Bluegrass: April 12, 2026
1. Billy Strings & Don Julin - Walk on Boy (Fiddle Tune.X)
2. Tony Rice - Rattlesnake (Tony Rice)
3. Tony Rice - Hills of Roane County (Tony Rice)
4. Doc & Merle Watson - Big Spike Hammer (Home Sweet Home)
5. Della Mae - Takes All Kinds (Magic Accident)
6. Della Mae - No See Um Stomp (The Butcher Shoppe EP)
7. Jim Hurst - One More Lonesome Train (Travels & Time)
8. Irene Kelley - Something About a Train Sound (Benny's TV Repair)
9. Gena Britt - Big Country (Chronicle)
10. Jim Lauderdale - Old Time Angels (Old Time Angels)
11. Sam Bush - Ozzie & Max (Howlin' at the Moon)
12. Here Today - The Lonesome River (Here Today)
13. Special Consensus - I Wish We Had Our Time Again (Been All Around This World)
14. Mark O'Connor - Blackberry Blossom (Markology)