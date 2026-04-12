Front Porch Bluegrass: April 12, 2026

1. Billy Strings & Don Julin - Walk on Boy (Fiddle Tune.X)

2. Tony Rice - Rattlesnake (Tony Rice)

3. Tony Rice - Hills of Roane County (Tony Rice)

4. Doc & Merle Watson - Big Spike Hammer (Home Sweet Home)

5. Della Mae - Takes All Kinds (Magic Accident)

6. Della Mae - No See Um Stomp (The Butcher Shoppe EP)

7. Jim Hurst - One More Lonesome Train (Travels & Time)

8. Irene Kelley - Something About a Train Sound (Benny's TV Repair)

9. Gena Britt - Big Country (Chronicle)

10. Jim Lauderdale - Old Time Angels (Old Time Angels)

11. Sam Bush - Ozzie & Max (Howlin' at the Moon)

12. Here Today - The Lonesome River (Here Today)

13. Special Consensus - I Wish We Had Our Time Again (Been All Around This World)

14. Mark O'Connor - Blackberry Blossom (Markology)