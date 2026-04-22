Front Porch Bluegrass: April 19, 2026

1. Joe K. Walsh - Cold CIty (Trust and Love)

2. Watchhouse - In the Sun (Rituals)

3. Steep Canyon Rangers - Stand and Deliver (Tell the Ones I Love)

4. Della Mae - Lifeline (Magic Accident)

5. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - The Salish Sea (The Salish Sea)

6. Eli West - Away Out on the Sea (The Shape of a Sway)

7. Nefesh Mountain - I've Endured (Songs for the Sparrows)

8. Pharis & Jason Romero - Train on the Island (Tell 'em You Were Gold)

9. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Voices of the Water (O California!)

10. New Grange - Handsome Molly (New Grange)

11. Larry Keel & Jon Stickley - Take the Air (Larry Keel & Jon Stickley)

12. Bryan Sutton - Been All Around This World (Into My Own)

13. Della Mae - What You're Looking For (Magic Accident)

14. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - He's Gone (Gold in Your Pocket)