Front Porch Bluegrass: April 26, 2026

1. Jim & Jesse McReynolds - Paradise (High Lonesome)

2. Laurie Lewis - Tall Pines (Laurie Lewis & Her Bluegrass Pals)

3. Natalie Padilla - Fireweed (Fireweed)

4. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - Our Lady of the Tall Trees (Our Lady of the Tall Trees)

5. Dirk Powell - Three Forks of Cumberland (Time Again)

6. Billy Strings - Red Daisy (Renewal)

7. Special Consensus - Like a Train (Been All Around This World)

8. Woody Platt - Toe the Line (Far Away With You)

9. Della Mae - Sixteen Tons (The Butcher Shoppe EP)

10. Della Mae - Magic Accident (Magic Accident)

11. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Foggy Morning Breaking (On Banjo)

12. The Wildmans - You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go ()

13. Kevin Pace & the Early Edition - Springtime in the Mountains (I Want to Go Home)

14. Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - Toy Heart (Honoring the Fathers of Bluegrass)