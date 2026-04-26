Front Porch Bluegrass: April 26, 2026
1. Jim & Jesse McReynolds - Paradise (High Lonesome)
2. Laurie Lewis - Tall Pines (Laurie Lewis & Her Bluegrass Pals)
3. Natalie Padilla - Fireweed (Fireweed)
4. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - Our Lady of the Tall Trees (Our Lady of the Tall Trees)
5. Dirk Powell - Three Forks of Cumberland (Time Again)
6. Billy Strings - Red Daisy (Renewal)
7. Special Consensus - Like a Train (Been All Around This World)
8. Woody Platt - Toe the Line (Far Away With You)
9. Della Mae - Sixteen Tons (The Butcher Shoppe EP)
10. Della Mae - Magic Accident (Magic Accident)
11. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Foggy Morning Breaking (On Banjo)
12. The Wildmans - You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go ()
13. Kevin Pace & the Early Edition - Springtime in the Mountains (I Want to Go Home)
14. Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - Toy Heart (Honoring the Fathers of Bluegrass)