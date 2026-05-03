Front Porch Bluegrass: May 3, 2026

1. Appalachian Road Show - I Don't Want to Die in the Storm (Tribulation)

2. Bluegrass Album Band - The Old Home Town (The Bluegrass Compact Disc)

3. Todd Phillips - Little Liza Jane (In the Pines)

4. Phillips, Grier & Flinner - Dixie Hoedown (Looking Back)

Todd Phillips GoFundMe

5. Various - Can't You Hear Me Calling (True Life Blues)

6. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Dear Time (Safe, Sensible & Sane)

7. Gibson Brothers - Songbird's Song (They Called it Music)

8. Ashleigh Caudill - Saturday Afternoon Man (Fruit of the Vine)

Pete Seeger Birthday Set

9. Pete Seeger - Living in the Country (Essential Pete Seeger)

10. Fiddle & Banjo - Goofing Off Theme (Songs from the South / Tunes from the North)

11. Lonely Heartstring Band - If I Had a Hammer (Deep Waters)

12. Bruce Springsteen - We Shall Overcome (Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Songs of Pete Seeger)

13. Jim Hurst - Southbound (Travels & Time)

14. Ned Luberecki - Take Five (Take Five)