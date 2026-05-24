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Front Porch Bluegrass with Kevin Brown

Front Porch Bluegrass: May 24, 2026

Published May 24, 2026 at 8:00 PM PDT

1. Tony Trischka & Sierra Ferrell - I Still Miss Someone (Earl Jam 2)
2. Della Mae - Jamie Dear (I Built this Heart)
3. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Can't Live Without Love (I Built a World)
4. Becky Buller - Auction at the Home Place (Songs that Sing Me)

5. Alison Krauss & Union Station - North Side Gal (Arcadia)
6. Mr. Sun - Key Signator (The People Need Light)
7. Trey Hensley - Off to Sea (You Can't Outrun the Blues)
8. Biscuit Burners - Off to the Sea (A Mountain Apart)

9. I Wish the Wars Were Over - Appalachian Roadshow (Tribulation)
10. Chris Luquette - Home to You (The Way I View the World)
11. The Grascals - Me and John and Paul (The Grascals)

12. Traveling McCourys - No End of Love (On the Road: A Tribute to John Hartford)
13. John Hartford & Vassar Clemens - Leather Britches (Aeroplane)

Front Porch Bluegrass with Kevin Brown
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