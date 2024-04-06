When a Dream Is Beautiful: Donnie and Nancy Emerson
Host John Johnson talks to guests Donnie Emerson and Nancy Sophia Emerson about their long-running partnership.
In addition to sharing recorded samples of their music, Donnie and Nancy play a pair of new songs recorded live in the SPR studio during the interview. They also discuss the national reaction to the locally filmed Dreamin' Wild movie, which was released last summer.