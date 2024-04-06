© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Johnson's Improbable History of Pop

When a Dream Is Beautiful: Donnie and Nancy Emerson

Published April 6, 2024 at 8:10 PM PDT
Casey Affleck (as Donnie Emerson) and Zooey Deschanel (as Nancy Emerson) in a scene from Dreamin' Wild, a 2022 biopic (dir. Bill Pohlad) about singer-musician brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson
Arnaud Potier
/
Dreamin' Wild
Casey Affleck (as Donnie Emerson) and Zooey Deschanel (as Nancy Emerson) in a scene from Dreamin' Wild, a 2022 biopic (dir. Bill Pohlad) about singer-musician brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson

Guests Donnie and Nancy Sophia Emerson recount their long-running partnership

Host John Johnson talks to guests Donnie Emerson and Nancy Sophia Emerson about their long-running partnership.

In addition to sharing recorded samples of their music, Donnie and Nancy play a pair of new songs recorded live in the SPR studio during the interview. They also discuss the national reaction to the locally filmed Dreamin' Wild movie, which was released last summer.

Tags
Johnson's Improbable History of Pop Local MusicPop MusicRock Music