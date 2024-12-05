Carl Ebinger reads " Be Mean to Me" by Elizabeth Deck

Carl is a graduate of The Evergreen State College who hung up his literature degree to focus on his career as a mid-level office worker. He realized it was time to get back to writing when a girl he met online suggested a first date at a local open mic poetry event; he now lives with said girl. Since then, he’s received accolades: “That was great, man,” from travelling poet Greg Bee, and “Nicely done,” from patrons of Neato Burrito who were unaware they stumbled into a poetry event. Carl pushes boundaries with his poetry: subverting expectations and exposing the beauty in darkness are topics he questions openly. Beyond poetry, Carl is a stay-at-home dad to his 4 cats and many fish and can often be found in a mosh pit realizing he’s a little too old to be doing that. You can catch Carl sporadically at Broken Mic, Spokane’s longest running open mic poetry event, at Neato Burrito every Wednesday at 6:30.