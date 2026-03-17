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Poetry Moment

Dennis Held reads "Holding the Day Old Baby I Feel the Feather Weight of My Death” by Edward Harkness

Published March 17, 2026 at 9:05 AM PDT
Dean Davis

Dennis Held lives in the Vinegar Flats neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, where he is a book editor and community organizer. His first book of poetry, Betting on the Night, was published by Lost Horse Press; his second, Ourself, by Gribble Press. His most recent collection, Not Me, Exactly, was published in 2020 by Hand to Mouth Press. His essay: What I’ll Miss, is published in Pushcart Prize 2022, the best of the small press. He lives along Hangman Creek and watches for kingfishers.

Poetry Moment