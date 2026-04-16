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Poetry Moment

Mike Christie reads "That" by Chris Dombrowski

Published April 16, 2026 at 9:05 AM PDT
Mike R. Christie
Mike R. Christie

Mike is the pastor of an eco-spiritual community in Spokane called All These Branches. His poetry has been published in Sport Literate, The Dew Drop, and The Wildness We Tend. He writes under the moniker Hark the Holobiont on Substack and hosts a podcast of the same name featuring conversations on creative writing and spiritual ecology. By day, he manages a supportive housing program and enjoys exploring the small towns of the Inland Northwest with his wife Emily and their dog Oliver, searching for locally owned bakeries and breweries.

Poetry Moment