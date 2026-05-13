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Poetry Moment

Derek Sheffield reads "A Mouth Like a Sailor” by Elizabeth Bradfield

Published May 13, 2026 at 9:05 AM PDT
Washington State Poet Laureate Derek Sheffield
Washington State Poet Laureate Derek Sheffield

Derek Sheffield is the 8th poet laureate of Washington State. He received a 2024 Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award for Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry. His other collections include Not for Luck, winner of the Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize, Through the Second Skin, and Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance and Democracy. A professor of English at Wenatchee Valley College, he can often be found in the woods along the eastern slopes of the Cascade Range near Leavenworth, Washington. He edits poetry for Terrain.org.

Poetry Moment