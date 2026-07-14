Cara Lorello reads "Worked Late on a Tuesday Night” by Deborah Garrison

Cara Lorello is a poet currently residing in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. Lorello is the author of the chapbook, but at least you're beautiful (Dancing Girl Press, 2022), and but for this mess (Finishing Line Press 2026). Her poetry and writing have also appeared in both online and print literary journals, most recently Ponder Review, SnapDragon Journal, Noble Gas Quarterly, and the Spokane-based anthology Down River, Deep Root (Carbonation Press).