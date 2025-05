On the Vanguard, Ensign Zinn and Lt. Linley discuss Commander Train’s strange reluctance to lend support to the Knausgaard, which has spun off course because it hit itself with the Great Launch Chain shortly after blastoff. Dr. Dankmeme is intent on getting someone into couple's therapy with embedded reporter "Sparky" McClean, even if she needs Sparky to start a rebound relationship first!